The series is looking for people with intimacy struggles to take part.

In this new show, a number of young people will travel to a Mediterranean island retreat where, with the help of world-leading intimacy experts, they will have the chance to explore and hopefully overcome their fears.

A spokesperson said: "Channel 4 is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series from Double Act Television.

"Recent research by The Princes Trust and UCL reveals that 40 per cent of young people are anxious about meeting others, and more are staying virgins for longer than previous generations."

Double Act Television said: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.

"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”

Channel 4 are looking for people to take part in a new TV show (Image: Supplied)

If you are aged 21 or over and would like to take part, application forms can be found at www.theintimacyretreat.co.uk.

The closing date is February 25, 2024.