Gwent Police attended a crash on the A467 at around 7.20am today.

The collision involved one car, and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467, Risca, at around 7.20am on Thursday, January 18.

"Officers attended and the collision involved one car.

"No injuries were reported."

The crash caused delays on A467 Forge Road southbound between B4591 Chartist Drive and junction 28 of the M4 at Tredegar Park, with traffic travelling at an average of just 10mph.

Meanwhile, a crash on the M4 westbound at junction 32 at the Coryton Interchange caused lane two be closed.

This affected traffic across the network including severe delays on A48 Eastern Avenue westbound between A48, St Mellons and A4161 Southern Way (Llanedeyrn Interchange.)

South Wales Police attended the scene and the lane was closed for around an hour, no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Shortly before 6.55 this morning we called following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the westbound M4 shortly after the Coryton interchange (J32).

"There are no reports of any injuries.

"One lane was closed for about an hour while the vehicle was recovered."

Traffic has now returned to normal levels in both areas.