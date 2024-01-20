Cwmbran Stadium will be the venue for an all-day festival organised by Cwmbran Community Council on Saturday, July 20.

Stephanie Kopec, council officer, told councillors that the venue "seemed to tick all the boxes" and they had "provisionally" booked that date.

She said there would be a similar set-up to the music stage at the Cwmbran Big Event and they could have "stalls and stands" around the track.

An online ticketing platform would be used to control numbers.

The plan is to have a range of music genres performing throughout the day.

Cllr Mike Villars, Llantarnam Ward, asked for the cost of venue hire and was told it was "about £1,500".

Cllr Stuart Ashley, Mount Pleasant Ward, said there was a "lot of talent in Cwmbran, plenty of talent around here."

Cllr Julian Davenne, Fairwater & Oaksford Ward, said it was a "great start" to the project.

Cllr Bill Walker, Llantarnam Ward, said it was a shame the grandstand was still not able to be used.