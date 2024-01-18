The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has not achieved the national target requiring all patients at A&E to be seen within four hours for more than 10 years, according to new Welsh Government figures.

Data for November 2013 shows that 11,527 of 12,417 patients - or 92.8 per cent - were seen within four hours. This falls to 8,966 of 9,812, or 91.4 per cent, for major emergency departments, and is 2,561 of 2,605, or 98.3 per cent, at minor injury units.

And the most recent data for November 2023 shows that, out of the 14,435 people who attended A&E in Gwent, 10,825 were seen within four hours.

This is a drop to an average of 75 per cent - far below the 100 per cent target.

However, it is above the Welsh average of 69.5 per cent.

A health board spokesperson accepted the organisation has failed to achieve the national target, but pointed out in a statement it had “consistently been above the Welsh average and been one of the highest four-hour performance in Wales”.

The spokesperson also said the figures did not account for the way health services are structured in Gwent - with the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran not dealing with minor injuries, which can usually be dealt with quicker.

Within Gwent, these are dealt with at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevil Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, and Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, all of which have regularly reported more than 95 per cent of patients seen within the four-hour waiting time, within the specified decade.

The spokesperson said: “Sadly, excessive waiting times are a reflection of the pressures across the health and social care system – from our pharmacies, GP surgeries and the teams working in our communities, right through to our hospital wards, Emergency Department and Minor Injury Units, and our colleagues in social care.

"These pressures then culminate in Emergency Department backlogs and increased waiting times.

“These difficulties are not exclusive to Gwent and are also seen across Wales and the UK due to an aging population, increasing numbers of seriously ill patients requiring care, and challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

"We would like to thank our amazing staff for their efforts in caring for our patients during these difficult times.”

Patients are also reminded that visiting the emergency department or calling 999 should be reserved for life-threatening care only.

Anyone who does not fall within this category is advised to consider the other options available, by checking the new online Gwent Health Guide or calling 111.