Matthew Back, 53, denied causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the Risca area three years ago after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.

The prosecution claims he committed the alleged offence on November 10, 2021.

The defendant was told he will stand trial on March 14.

Back was represented by Harriet Ealdon and the prosecution by Hannah Friedman.

The defendant, of Miskin Crescent, Miskin, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf was granted unconditional bail by Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant.

Back played club rugby for Pontypridd as well as Bridgend, Swansea, Bristol and Aberavon.

The full-back won four caps for Wales in 1995.