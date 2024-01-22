The council’s Business Planning Committee met on Wednesday, January 10 and discussed plans for planting at various locations.

They are making selections of the types of greenery to purchase and getting quotes.

Priority will first be given to the species that can be planted in early 2024 to make the planting season.

Residents and councillors have suggested several locations including:

Royal Oak Green;

The Grange University Hospital;

Edlogan Way;

Area around the Upper Cock pub;

Llanyrafon shops;

The pupil break-out area at Croesyceiliog School;

The crematorium;

The boating lake - around the car park;

White House Road.

One councillor suggested that daffodils could be planted in the autumn on the bank at the bottom of Edlogan Way. In some locations, they will need to speak to Torfaen Council or Bron Afon as the landowners.