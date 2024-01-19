Stagecoach South Wales has reported several issues with their services in and around Caerphilly on January 17 and January 18.

Beginning on Wednesday, January 17, the Stagecoach South Wales team posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), to say internal issues caused changes to their services:

#Caerphilly Due to internal issues the following services the following services won`t be running Apologies

0745 Churchill + Return

0823 Nantgarw College Only

0854 Churchill to Caerphilly — Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 17, 2024

On Thursday, January 18, similar "internal issues" were reported for various services.

#caerphilly Appears to be a problem on Caerphilly mountain ,apologies for any delays — Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 18, 2024

Mark Tunstall, Operations Director from Stagecoach South Wales, issued the following statement:

“Some services across Caerphilly were unable to run due to unforeseen maintenance requirements.

“Our teams are work incredibly hard to ensure the vast majority of local services are running and to keep customers connected across our most popular routes.

“We will continue to keep our customers regularly updated on our website and social media channels and are working hard to resume full service across all areas as quickly as possible, giving advanced notice of any planned alterations to our services in the meantime.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their patience”.