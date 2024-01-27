The Boonta Too Thai Takeaway is run by brothers Tam and Toy Preecha, who have branched out on their own after working in their family restaurant in Abergavenny for many years.

They specialise in authentic Thai cuisine, from stir fry, to Thai curry, and of course, roast duck and prawn dishes.

Having opened in late September 2023, the takeaway has been the talk of the town, with the response from the community “exceeding all our expectations” according to Tam, who even felt that “the whole of Blaenau Gwent” was in their takeaway within their first week of opening.

In a bid to get a true feel of what all the fuss was about, I tried two of their most popular dishes, Prawn Tom Kha Soup and a classic Chicken Green Curry.

Prawn Tom Kha Soup is a hot and creamy sour soup with coconut milk, chilli lime juice, coriander and Thai herbs, with a selection of king prawns.

Now, trying Thai food was a big step for this reporter, as I’m not usually one for spice, but this was delicious – incredibly spicy but with a real aromatic flavour to it, while still maintaining the freshness of ingredients.

It certainly gives you a bit of a kick in the taste buds after that creamy soup!

The real star of the show was the classic Chicken Green Curry. Nestling a large chunk of chicken breast in a wild sauce of coconut milk, green curry paste, vegetables, chilli and basil really brings out the authentic Thai flavours they are striving for.

One thing that really came through in all of the dishes we tried was the focus on spice to help give the dishes that extra special something.

It certainly left this reporter’s tongue tingling – we even had to turn to the rice to clear the palate.

While some of these dishes may have been a little too spicy for our taste, there’s no denying that they are definitely bringing the deliciously authentic flavours of Thailand to South Wales!