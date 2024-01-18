A WOMAN was sent to hospital after a crash which closed a road for over four hours.
Gwent Police received reports of a crash on High Street, Pentwyn-Mawr at 10am.
Welsh Ambulance Service said they received a call at 10.15am.
Police, the ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all at scene.
The road was said to be blocked until past 2pm.
A 46-year-old woman was eventually taken to hospital for treatment.
Only two days ago, a lorry crashed into a building in the tiny village of Pentwyn-Mawr.
The collision took place at just after midday on January 16.
On the incident today in Pentwyn-Mawr, a police spokesperson confirmed a woman was taken to hospital.
The spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on High Street, Pentwyn-Mawr, at around 10am on today, January 18.
“Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The collision involved one car.
“A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”
