Gwent Police received reports of a crash on High Street, Pentwyn-Mawr at 10am.

Welsh Ambulance Service said they received a call at 10.15am.

Police, the ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were all at scene.

The road was said to be blocked until past 2pm.

A 46-year-old woman was eventually taken to hospital for treatment.

Only two days ago, a lorry crashed into a building in the tiny village of Pentwyn-Mawr.

The collision took place at just after midday on January 16.

The crash was said to block the road for over four hours (Image: Google Maps)

On the incident today in Pentwyn-Mawr, a police spokesperson confirmed a woman was taken to hospital.

The spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on High Street, Pentwyn-Mawr, at around 10am on today, January 18.

“Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The collision involved one car.

“A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.”