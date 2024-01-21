That wasn't the case for 58-year-old Dawn Sharples from Bargoed, who was shocked by what she saw when looking at her wedding photos in 2020.

Ms Sharples, a former police officer who was forced to retire early after injuring her leg in 2012, recalls how she realised she had "bingo wings" in the photos taken on what should have been a special day.

"The weight had just piled on after my early retirement," she explained.

As a stay-at-home carer to her parents, Ms Sharples had turned to food as a comfort.

She said: "I found myself unable to look in the mirror, disgusted with what I saw, especially as before my injury, I was so fit and active, but that had stopped all of a sudden."

With her insecurities about her weight near the front of her mind, Ms Sharples and her long-term partner got married in August 2020, right at the height of the pandemic, meaning they could only have five guests.

"I kept trying to distract myself from the hatred I felt with my weight," she said. "I knew it was bad when I was pleased we weren't allowed many people there."

The picture that prompted Dawn's transformation from her wedding in 2020 (Image: Bargoed Slimming World with Camilla)

After seeing herself in the pictures taken at the ceremony, Ms Sharples decided she had to do something about it.

"I was so miserable, and had to say enough is enough. I just didn't feel like me," she added.

She contacted a local Slimming World group with the intention of following the recipes online at home, feeling unable to go to classes in person.

However, class leader Camila was able to persuade Ms Sharples to come along to a class.

"She was so supportive, and told me there would be no judgement," Ms Sharples said. "I decided to give it a go - and it's the best decision I ever made!"

After just a few months of following the Slimming World plans, Ms Sharples noticed the weight starting to drop off, and with it, her confidence sky-rocketed.

Dawn's love for fitness returned, and she took part in Race for Life with Slimming World (Image: Bargoed Slimming World with Camilla)

"I suddenly felt like myself for the first time in a while," she said. "I was even able to get back to exercise and took part in the Race for Life this year, after some gentle encouragement from my family and the group."

In what could be regarded as a full circle moment, Ms Sharples finally felt able to look her best at her stepson's wedding in America in March.

Dawn feels the best she has in a long time and was able to feel good while at her stepson's wedding in March (Image: Bargoed Slimming World with Camilla)Ms Sharples reached her target weight in February last year, and has maintained it ever since, crediting her husband, who she says is a "fabulous cook" and the support from her group.

"Now I'm always on the look out for the best option when it comes to food, and I've lost any cravings I had for unhealthy foods, so I feel the best I've felt in a long time."