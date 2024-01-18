A MAN is wanted by police after being recalled to prison.
Police say Steven Soal breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in November.
Soal, of Caerphilly, is now wanted back in prison.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information to find Steven Soal from the Caerphilly area.
“Soal, 37, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, and is now recalled to prison.
“He received a sentence of nine years in prison for robbery at Newport Crown Court on October 1, 2019.
“Soal also has links to the Rhondda Cynon Taff area.”
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300421953.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details”.
