Rachel Bush first realised she was miserable with her size after seeing a photo taken at a family event in 2013.

"I'd started to become aware that my weight was making me miserable, and then I saw a family photo that put everything into perspective for me," she said.

"I knew then I had to take action, and joined my local Slimming World group."

Although she recalls being nervous about showing her size in public, Ms Bush only remembers being welcomed with warmth and care, with her nerves quickly disappearing.

In just one week, she lost four pounds, three weeks in and seven pounds had gone. It took just 12 weeks for Ms Bush to drop two whole stone and reach her target weight.

"I was thrilled by the food I was enjoying, thinking I'll not lose weight eating all this," she said. "I was still enjoying all our family favourite meals like curries, roast dinners, lasagne and much more. If I ever wanted new ideas my new friends from my slimming world group would give me lots of help."

After a few years of being part of her local group, Ms Bush decided she wanted to help others, after seeing the major difference it had made to her life.

"I knew I wanted to help others who felt like I did, so I went along to an event to find out more about becoming a consultant and it's gone from there," she said.

"I opened my first group on December 28, 2016, in Pontypool, and it has been amazing to to see a sea of people walk in ready to achieve their own goals, and know that I can help them get there."

Ms Bush has since been able to leave her full-time job to become a permanent Slimming World consultant, and now has groups all over Gwent.

She has recently celebrated her eighth year as a consultant and her tenth consecutive year of being her target weight.

She added: "I love what I do and would recommend it to anyone looking to lose some weight. People are so supportive and it'll be one of the best things you ever do."