PC Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, from Cwmbran, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on Livale Court in Bettws on July 9, 2021.

Palubinskas pleaded not guilty on July 7 last year, and a trial date of January 15, 2024, had been set.

However, Palubinskas’ case came before Swansea Crown Court on January 16, and the trial was adjourned until June 24.

He will remain on unconditional bail.