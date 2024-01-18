A GWENT Police officer accused of attacking a man in Newport has had his trial pushed back to June.
PC Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, from Cwmbran, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on Livale Court in Bettws on July 9, 2021.
Palubinskas pleaded not guilty on July 7 last year, and a trial date of January 15, 2024, had been set.
However, Palubinskas’ case came before Swansea Crown Court on January 16, and the trial was adjourned until June 24.
He will remain on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article