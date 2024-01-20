The Grants to Voluntary Organisations Committee met on Monday, January 8, where part of the meeting was used to ratify a number of awards made by councillors using its small schemes grants trial.

Last year, councillors were given £1,000 each to spend on local projects, similar to the scheme run for county councillors in Torfaen.

The following grants have been awarded:

CoStar Partnership- £400 to support its children's projects in Fairwater and Greenmeadow;

CoStar Partnership- £600 to put a pantomime on for the community using the drama hall at Cwmbran High School;

Thornhill 4 U Too- £350 to support its general expenses and current projects including the lunch club, warm hub, events and trips, and free female hygiene products;

Thornhill Foodbank- £200 for food and supplies to help residents in crisis.

CoStar Partnership- £200 for selection boxes for children.

The committee received one grant application from an organisation.

Piping Hot Cwmbran is a pipe band that rehearses in the TA Centre on Ty Coch Way and appears at lots of local community events. They were awarded £1,500 to use towards new uniforms for its members.