Russell Turner failed to return to HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire.

He was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possessing criminal property and assault of an emergency worker at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2020.

Police have advised the public if they see Turner, not to approach him.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re currently looking for Russell Turner, 29, who failed to return to HMP Prescoed Monmouthshire on Saturday, January 13.

“He is described as around 6ft tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He has a tattoo on the left of his neck saying 'believe' and a tattoo on his left hand saying 'russ'.

“Turner has links to the West Midlands area.

“He is not a registered sex offender.

“It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.

“We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating fully with us.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him and to call police on 101 quoting 2400015026, you can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”