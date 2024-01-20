ALICE LAWS, 20, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seatbelt on June 13, 2023.

CONNOR JONES, 26, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PRZEMEK IGNATOWICZ, 21, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OWAIN JAMES BROWN, 46, of Ael y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Newbridge was banned from driving for six months for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on July 23, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDRU DANIEL IONITA, 32, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HELEN JARVIS, 49, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG LEWIS, 38, of Castello Court, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW ERNEST LEWIS, 57, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS KES MOSELEY, 31, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Pengam Road, Pengam, near Blackwood on June 15, 2023.

JOHN MURPHY, 61, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN PERRIN, 37, of Cwrt y Porth Fawr, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £321 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE WHITTINGTON, 38, of Brookfield Close, Newport must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DOUGLAS TURNER, 57, of Daniel Place, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PETER VANDRAK, 43, of Aberthaw Court, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.