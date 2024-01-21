RIZWAN AJAZ, 20, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD RANDALL, 34, of Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 120 millilitres of breath on Fields Road on May 30, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Ex-Wales rugby international to go on trial after he denies assaulting boy

JAMES WILLIAM FOSTER, 36, of Power Street, Newport must pay £162 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

AWAIS AHMED, 19, of Bassaleg Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the rear seat of a car while not wearing a seat belt on Malpas Road on June 13, 2023.

DAVID BALL, 56, of Priestley Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Gaer Vale on June 13, 2023.

JONATHAN DAVIES, 36, of Phillip Court, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on May 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAROLD HARTSON, 57, of Pant View, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Gaer Vale on June 13, 2023.

LEE DAVIES, 42, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARY MIDLANE, 52, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON HEATHER PEEL, 48, of Hammond Drive, Newport must pay £153 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LYNN SUMMERS, 60, of Liscombe Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUISE DAVIES, 47, of Maerdy View, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.