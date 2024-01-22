JAKE KENNEDY, 23, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHERYL PAYNE, 61, of Reginald Terrace, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ADRIAN MICHAEL RYAN, 41, of James Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 37, of Broome Path, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £612 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CLAIRE BENNETT, 34, of Albany Street, Newport must pay £246 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN SOMERFIELD, 50, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP BENNETT, 56, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT DANIEL BISHOP, 40, of Manor Park, Newport must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KIM WATSON, 44, of St David's Road, Abergavenny must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM SMALLMAN, 30, of Amroth Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £330 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMANDA CONNORS, 67, of Liswerry Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL MARCHANT, 49, of Somerset Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY PARRY, 36, of Grays Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANDREW DOWAN, 45, of Caldicot Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HARRIANNE MADELINE EVANS, 35, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK MARASCO, 55, of Nash Grove, Newport must pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EDWARD RAYMOND BRADFORD, 43, of Woodfield Terrace, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Newport on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.