Ten bags of rubbish including receipts, food waste, and recyclable material was found on Twmbarlam Mountain in Upper Cwmbran by a member of the public in October 2022, who reported it to Torfaen Council’s Public Protection service.

Investigations by the council's Environmental Health Officers determined the rubbish belonged to Joe Roberts, of Hafodathen Road, Llanhilleth, who later pleaded guilty for failing to take reasonable measures to appropriately dispose of his waste.

Les Curtis (Image: Les Curtis)

Newport Magistrates Court heard Roberts claimed he had hired an unknown individual to remove and dispose of some household waste, without making checks to confirm whether they had the necessary licence.

As a result he was ordered to pay a total of £1,724.05 in connection with breaching his duty of care under section 34(2A) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for environment called fly tipping a 'serious environmental crime.'

An aerial view of Twmbarlwm (Image: Martin Brain)

Cllr Own said: “This case serves as a reminder of the importance of proper waste disposal practices, and carrying out checks when entrusting waste removal to third parties to ensure they are appropriately licenced.

“Environmental protection remains a shared responsibility, and individuals must take all reasonable measures to ensure their waste is handled and disposed of appropriately.

“Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime, and costs taxpayers a significant amount to clean up. It looks unsightly and can be detrimental to our communities, wildlife, and the environment.

“I would like to commend the excellent work of the Council’s Environmental Health Officers in bringing this case before the courts and achieving a successful outcome.”