Andrew Bloodworth was “very drunk” when he attacked his partner after becoming “aggressive and abusive” when they argued at the Halfway Hotel in Cwmbran.

The assault was captured on the pub’s CCTV cameras and played to a jury at Newport Crown Court.

The jurors found Bloodworth, 38, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran guilty of intentional strangulation following a trial.

The offence took place last March.

MORE NEWS: Man grew 505 cannabis plants worth £250,000 at house in residential street

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “The defendant has a history of previous violence.

“The offence was committed under the influence of drink and against his partner.”

Bloodworth has 36 previous convictions for 58 offences and has headbutted, strangled and kicked women he has been in previous relationships with.

Jeffrey Jones, representing him, said: “The defendant has been on remand since his arrest in June.

“He is haunted when he comes to sentence by his past – he can’t escape his previous convictions.

“The defendant feels disgusted and ashamed and is remorseful for his actions which happened on his birthday.

“He is contrite and wants to abstain from alcohol.”

Mr Jones said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his client’s case.

His barrister said Bloodworth has been on alcohol awareness, healthy relationships and managing aggressions while being held in prison.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, told the defendant: “You are a controlling and violent bully who resorts to violence against women with ease.

“You are well built and it must be terrifying for a female to have you take control of them by the throat.

“I think you know that and that’s why you do it.

“Probation say you represent a high risk of reoffending and I agree with them.”

Bloodworth was jailed for 30 months and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.