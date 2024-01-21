Located in Caerphilly the beautifully restored mansion comes with seven en-suite bedrooms and comes with half an acre of land.

The property has a wonderful history as the manor is situated on the site of Y Fan which was first mentioned in 1529 when it was purchased by Edward Lewis, a sheriff of Glamorgan.

In 1583 Edwards Lewis' son obtained the lease for Caerphilly Castle and used the dressed stone from there to build Y Fan. Y Fan fell into ruin but was later inherited by the Earl of Plymouth.

Y Fan became The Van or Van Mansion and was extended in the late sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries and was at that time one of the largest houses of the period in the whole country.

Now known as Y Fan, the Grade II-listed home is currently run as a boutique Bed and Breakfast business.

Fit for royalty, stone steps lead the way up into the grand drawing room which is a vast space with a stone fireplace.

Grand, bespoke doors, thought to be approximately 117 years old, were reclaimed from an old church connect the dining hall and drawing rooms.

The kitchen has a range of cream, shaker style cupboards and an enormous island with a solid marble worktop. Within the rear entrance hall is a cloakroom.

Move through into the cosier sitting room where a woodburning stove stands within the fireplace, perfect for those long winter nights.

A reception area located centrally within the property provides access to a further cloakroom, next to an external door opening out to the garden and a small staircase leading down to the cellar.

The grand staircase can be found within the inner reception area. Here you can glide up the staircase to the first floor and find the first of the bedroom suites all named after local Welsh figures.

The Green Lady bedroom: Legend has it that a Green Lady, the ghost of Princess Alice of Angouleme, haunts the ramparts of Caerphilly Castle, waiting to be reunited with her prince. This is a spacious en-suite bedroom overlooking the front aspect.

Gruffydd The Fair bedroom: This en-suite double bedroom suite has an attractive faux fireplace and ceiling beams.

Edward Lewis bedroom: Edward Lewis, the Sheriff of Glamorgan first purchased the original Y Fan in 1529. His son went on to obtain the lease for Caerphilly Castle and used the dressed stone from Caerphilly Castle to rebuild Y Fan in 1583. 3. This bedroom suite is large enough to house a four-poster bed and has a feature fireplace.

Gilbert De Clare bedroom: Gilbert De Clare or Gilbert 'The Red' was known by the fiery colour of his hair. The young earl was 25 when he began building Caerphilly Castle. This room has a spacious en-suite bathroom.

The Principal Bedroom Suite: This room has a short staircase leading up to an en-suite bathroom. Arched windows frame wonderful views of the rolling hills and countryside. A doorway reveals uneven steps up to the vast attic space.

The first floor is also where the plant room/laundry room is located, housing two gas boilers. The staircase continues to wind up to the second floor.

Ifor Bach bedroom: Ifor Bach, Lord of Senghenydd, was a twelfth-century leader of the Welsh people. This ensuite bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a magnificent, exposed A-frame beam.



Owain Glyndwr bedroom: Glyndwr was a Welsh leader, soldier and military commander in the Late Middle Ages. This en-suite bedroom also has a wonderful exposed A-frame and two low level windows overlooking the garden.



Attached to the main house is a two-storey stone barn with the ground floor currently being used as a workshop.

Cadw has registered the Tudor walled and terraced gardens at Y Fan as a Historic Park and Garden. A stone arch provides access into the rear garden. The gardens comprise of a lower and upper lawn that comes with a barbecue and al-fresco dining and entertaining area.

The gardens surrounding Y Fan amount to half an acre and there is car parking space available for many vehicles.

Anyone interested in viewing the property can contact Powells, Monmouth on 01600 732 100.