A MAN has been remanded in custody after being charged with sexual assault.
Gareth Mitchell, 41, from Cwmbran is accused of an assault on a female aged 13 and over by penetration.
The prosecution alleges an incident took place on January 10.
Mitchell did not enter a plea after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, is due to appear before the crown court on February 12.
