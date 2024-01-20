Gareth Mitchell, 41, from Cwmbran is accused of an assault on a female aged 13 and over by penetration.

The prosecution alleges an incident took place on January 10.

Mitchell did not enter a plea after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, is due to appear before the crown court on February 12.