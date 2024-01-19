The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday (January 19) as Storm Isha gets set to batter the UK on Sunday and Monday (January 21 and 22) with winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain.

An amber weather warning has been issued for south Wales due to the very strong winds associated with the storm which could cause "danger to life", power cuts or damage to buildings.

The amber weather warning will be in place from 6pm on Sunday (January 21) until 9am on Monday (January 22).

It will be in place across south Wales including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

Amber warning of wind affecting Wales https://t.co/RhTP5m4kqy pic.twitter.com/HlRnN2GOSX — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) January 19, 2024

The amber warning will be in place in south Wales alongside two yellow weather warnings - one for strong winds (extension of the amber weather warning for Storm Isha) and another for heavy rain.

These latest weather warnings come off the back of snow, ice and wintery showers that have been seen across Wales this week.

What to expect from the amber weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the new yellow weather warning was issued for South Wales' "spell of very strong winds" that will come with Storm Isha.

The very strong wind associated with the yellow weather warning is set to cause:

Power cuts and impacts on other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Closure of roads and bridges likely to close

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening.

"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80 mph is possible at times.

"During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the Storm Isha warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the amber weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See the areas of south Wales where the amber weather warning will be in force. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the amber weather warning and Storm Isha

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the amber weather warning on Sunday and Monday and the threat Storm Isha poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users.

"If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

"Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees.

"In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities."

The amber weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 6pm on Sunday, January 21 to 9am on Monday, January 22.