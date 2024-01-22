Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Esme Iris Jean Lewis was born on December 14, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. Her parents are Lucy Martin and Ryan Lewis, of Caldicot, and her siblings are Khian, 17, and half sisters Nevaeh, three, and Lili-Mae, two.

Harley Ray Stockwood was born on Christmas Eve 2023 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. Mum and dad are Demi Reynolds and Kyle Stockwood, of New Tredegar. He is their first child.

Harrison John Haines was born on November 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 8oz. He is the first child of Cameron and Connor Haines, of Pontllanfraith.