Louise and her two daughters Kayleigh and Shannon are set to open Ohana Hair and Beauty on February 1 at one Tredegar Street, Risca.

The word Ohana has a special meaning, translating to 'family' in Hawaiian.

Louise and her two daughters Kayleigh and Shannon (Image: Ohana Hair and Beauty)

In a true family affair, the girls will be bringing their two dogs Marley and Pablo into the salon so "no one gets left behind".

Louise said: “The salon is owned by all three of us equally, opening a salon together is a dream come true and something we have talked about doing for years.

“As mother and daughters covering all aspects of hair and beauty it’s a perfect mix having us all under one roof.

“I had a salon 10 years ago in Risca and will feel amazing being back, I have over 38 years of experience in hairdressing.

The girls have started painting the shop ahead of its opening (Image: Ohana Hair and Beauty)

“My eldest daughter, Kayleigh, has over 15 years experience and has worked alongside me, we cover all aspects of hair and have also gone on to do additional training to keep up to date with the latest trends.

"Shannon is the youngest daughter and will be running the beauty side of things. She has been in the beauty industry just under 10 years and has been through additional training since qualifying. She offers all aspects of beauty but specialises in massage therapy.

“Ohana is a Hawaiian term meaning family, so it was the perfect name for us and our family run salon.

“Just like the film Lilo and Stitch ‘no one gets left behind’ which means we will be bringing our two Dogs Marley and Pablo who our clients love and adore from our home salon so of course they will be coming with us.”

From L-R: Louise, Kayleigh and Shannon (Image: Ohana Hair and Beauty)

To celebrate their exciting opening Ohana Hair and Beauty will be holding a launch party on February 2.

Ohana Hair and Beauty is open Monday-Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturdays from 9:30am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.