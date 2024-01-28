TWO TV chefs came to Newport to give foster parents ideas on quick and healthy meals they can cook for the family for Foster Wales' new campaign.

More than fifty foster carers came together at Newport Market on Thursday, January 18, to see a live demonstration by two TV chefs and have an array of food inspired by foster carers' stories of food stability.

Foster Wales (or Maethu Cymru) is a fostering organisation run, which has launched a campaign centred around 'bringing something to the table'.

South Wales Argus: Attendees at Foster Wales event in Newport MarketAttendees at Foster Wales event in Newport Market (Image: Newsquest)

Hailing from Newport, Great British Bake-Off contestant Jon Jenkins said Foster Wales is close to his heart as a foster parent.

The former bake-off contestant said "it's not about what you cook, it’s what brings us all together, that’s the most important thing".

South Wales Argus: GBBO contestant and Newport resident Jon Jenkins (left) with Masterchef winner Wynne Evans (right)GBBO contestant and Newport resident Jon Jenkins (left) with Masterchef winner Wynne Evans (right) (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

He was joined by last year's Masterchef winner Wynne Evans, who said he was touched foster carers' stories and dedicating their lives "to ensuring stability and support for young people around food, something many of us would take for granted".

South Wales Argus: GBBO's Jon Jenkins, one of the foster carers for Foster Wales.GBBO's Jon Jenkins, one of the foster carers for Foster Wales. (Image: Newsquest)

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales who oversees the work of all twenty-two local authority fostering services, said Foster Wales runs a food survey with their carers and many responses are based around food.

South Wales Argus: Alastair Cope at the Foster Wales Maethu Cymru eventAlastair Cope at the Foster Wales Maethu Cymru event (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

"About two-thirds of our carers say they have actually taught a child to eat around the table for the first time", said Mr Cope.

Mr Cope said support is available for anyone that thinks the idea of fostering is daunting or how to cope with unfamiliar situations.

South Wales Argus: Attendee to Foster Wales event in Newport Market holding and taking a photo with Wynne Evans' Masterchef trophy.Attendee to Foster Wales event in Newport Market holding and taking a photo with Wynne Evans' Masterchef trophy. (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

"Every foster carer has a dedicated member of the Foster Wales team to support them who is at the end of the phone and will visit the house on a regular basis", said Mr Cope.

Food Insecurity

Cowshed Communications, who organised the event together with Foster Wales, provided the following data:

"3 in 5 foster carers (61%) have fostered at least one child experiencing food insecurity".

"Over 65% of foster carers have introduced a child to eating meals at a table".

Masterchef's Wynne Evans and Great British Bake-Off's Jon Jenkins cooked a tuna pasta together to show carers “how easy it is to make something healthy and nutritious”.

The carers were then given an array of foods cooked and inspired by real carer stories such as pizza, macaroni cheese with nachos and various pasta.

South Wales Argus: An array of food put out for foster carers at the event, including various pizzas and pastas.An array of food put out for foster carers at the event, including various pizzas and pastas. (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

