More than fifty foster carers came together at Newport Market on Thursday, January 18, to see a live demonstration by two TV chefs and have an array of food inspired by foster carers' stories of food stability.

Foster Wales (or Maethu Cymru) is a fostering organisation run, which has launched a campaign centred around 'bringing something to the table'.

Attendees at Foster Wales event in Newport Market (Image: Newsquest)

Hailing from Newport, Great British Bake-Off contestant Jon Jenkins said Foster Wales is close to his heart as a foster parent.

The former bake-off contestant said "it's not about what you cook, it’s what brings us all together, that’s the most important thing".

GBBO contestant and Newport resident Jon Jenkins (left) with Masterchef winner Wynne Evans (right) (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

He was joined by last year's Masterchef winner Wynne Evans, who said he was touched foster carers' stories and dedicating their lives "to ensuring stability and support for young people around food, something many of us would take for granted".

GBBO's Jon Jenkins, one of the foster carers for Foster Wales. (Image: Newsquest)

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales who oversees the work of all twenty-two local authority fostering services, said Foster Wales runs a food survey with their carers and many responses are based around food.

Alastair Cope at the Foster Wales Maethu Cymru event (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

"About two-thirds of our carers say they have actually taught a child to eat around the table for the first time", said Mr Cope.

Mr Cope said support is available for anyone that thinks the idea of fostering is daunting or how to cope with unfamiliar situations.

Attendee to Foster Wales event in Newport Market holding and taking a photo with Wynne Evans' Masterchef trophy. (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

"Every foster carer has a dedicated member of the Foster Wales team to support them who is at the end of the phone and will visit the house on a regular basis", said Mr Cope.

Food Insecurity

Cowshed Communications, who organised the event together with Foster Wales, provided the following data:

"3 in 5 foster carers (61%) have fostered at least one child experiencing food insecurity".

"Over 65% of foster carers have introduced a child to eating meals at a table".

Ahead of a very special event today, thanks to @DailyMirror for sharing research that we carried out on behalf of @foster_wales



This insight into food insecurity of many care experienced young people highlights the impact a foster carer has on a child’s life 💜 https://t.co/oYU4gZkSmM — Cowshed (@wearecowshed) January 18, 2024

Masterchef's Wynne Evans and Great British Bake-Off's Jon Jenkins cooked a tuna pasta together to show carers “how easy it is to make something healthy and nutritious”.

The carers were then given an array of foods cooked and inspired by real carer stories such as pizza, macaroni cheese with nachos and various pasta.

An array of food put out for foster carers at the event, including various pizzas and pastas. (Image: We Are Cowshed Communications)

The event, organised by We Are Cowshed and Foster Wales, took place at Newport Market.