Heidi Watts, from Caerphilly, is due to marry her fiancé Alex McGregor at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff on Saturday, August 17. The couple booked the venue back in 2022 and have already paid £4,250 - half of the total cost - and are now facing an uncertain future without knowing when or if they will be able to get that money back.

Ms Watts has been attempting to find another venue in Wales, but says that the lack of formal communication from the hotel's operators, Coal Exchange Operations LLP, has left them unable to reclaim their money.

She said: "It's been really quite frustrating because we've had no official information about what's going to happen with the hotel, and whether our wedding might be able to go ahead.

"There's been absolutely zero refund at the moment, and without a formal notification in writing of the hotel's closure, I can't claim on my insurance.

Heidi Watts and her fiancé Alex McGregor are due to get married in August at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff (Image: Heidi Watts)

"We'd heard some rumours of issues before Christmas, but were told everything was fine and all the events went ahead as planned."

The couple are being forced to consider a "limited" selection of venues for the same day, with Mr McGregor's job in the Armed Forces meaning changing the date is "not an option".

Ms Watts added: "We've got no choice, we have to get married on that date. Alex has already had his leave set, and we're supposed to be going on our honeymoon straight after. It's been at such short notice too, which is no help."

They have already booked out 36 rooms at the hotel, and are expecting around 100 people to attend from all over the UK - with some even coming from France - so any new venue must be able to accommodate all their guests.

The hotel - based in an historic Grade II-listed building close to Cardiff Bay - abruptly closed on Wednesday, January 17, with operators Coal Exchange Operators LLP releasing a statement confirming the news, and blaming the building's owners Eden Grove Developments.

The Coal Exchange in Cardiff. Picture: Google Maps (Image: Google Maps)

The statement said: "It has become clear in recent weeks that Eden Grove Developments does not have its interests aligned with the existing operating business and has imposed restrictions resulting in a huge drop in revenue. This has made it impossible to operate the hotel as a viable concern."

Eden Grove Developments Limited said the announcement wasn't a surprise based on information received in the last two weeks, but were "confused by the statement the operator released last week assuring customers that future bookings were secure".

They have pledged to support staff and customers while an administrator is found to "begin active discussions to minimise disruption".

Plans for the development of the hotel are on hold while the situation is dealt with, but the spokesperson confirmed that a development team is due to be announced to secure the hotel's future.