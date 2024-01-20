The country house boasts "abundant outdoor space" and a welcoming hall that sets the tone for a "luxurious living experience".

The indoor pool (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)

Set in the "peaceful village" of Earlswood, between the towns of Usk and Chepstow, the property offers a "gem" of a lounge area, library and its very own all-year-round heated indoor swimming pool.

The gardens (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)Ensconced in four acres of land, and an additional acre paddock, this property is perfect for all outdoor enthusiasts, gardeners and horse riders.

A modern kitchen and breakfast area, study, dedicated utility area and double garage ripe for annexe conversion, subject to planning permission, complete the look for a property that is a "testament to refined living", offering an elegant yet modern space that promises "a life of serenity and convenience".

The paddock (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)The Agency UK are managing the sale, with a guide price of more than £1 million placed on the property.

Stepping into the "exquisite" property, the "spacious" entrance hall is regarded as "the central hub of the house", where you are guided to each of the rooms in a manner that reflects the luxury available.

The "inviting library" offers a space for reading and contemplation while overlooking the beautiful garden.

The gem of a sitting room (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)

The modern kitchen has been fully fitted and provides a "spacious breakfast area, making it a perfect gathering spot for family and friends", combined with a large dining room at the back.

The study is deemed a "tranquil space for work or creativity" with utility room that opens out on to the back garden ensuring "household chores are a breeze".

The study and fully fitted modern kitchen (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)

A downstairs shower room offers a sense of "practicality" to the property, cementing its place as a perfect place for "relaxation and everyday living", while the four "elegantly designed" upstairs bedrooms are serviced by two en-suites and a large family bathroom, ensuring privacy for all.

One of the double bedrooms (Image: The Agency UK via Rightmove)

Set between two main towns, the property offers easy access to convenience stores, local attractions and "breath-taking countryside" for long walks.

With a double garage perfect for conversion, or for re-design as a home office or gym, The Agency UK says this property offers "versatility at its best".

From the grand entrance hall to the paddock, this country house provides "a lifestyle of comfort and sophistication", with the Agency UK deeming it "a truly remarkable place to call home".

