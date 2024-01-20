A MAN was caught with vile videos of young girls being raped just weeks after he was given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Paedophile Lee Griffiths, 38, from Blaina was jailed after Newport Crown Court heard he had watched child abuse films on a cracked iPad.
The victims were aged between eight and 12 and he had sent a message to a contact online that he wanted “dirtier” material.
The defendant had also told that person: “Jail time would be worth it”.
Speaking about one of the movies, prosecutor Christopher Evans said: “There was pain visible on the face of one girl.”
MORE NEWS: Brute left girlfriend with bleed on the brain after savage assault
Griffiths pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.
He had five category A images – the most serious kind – and these included three videos and two photographs.
There were three category B images, one video and two photographs, and two category C images with both being films.
Griffiths also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence by committing the offences.
The defendant had been handed a prison sentence of eight weeks, suspended for two years, in March 2022 after he was convicted of the battery of an ex-partner.
He had no previous convictions for any sex offences.
Paul Hewitt representing Griffiths said: “There is no evidence of him search for the images – he was sent them.
“The defendant can work with probation on a sex offender programme.
“He is someone who can be rehabilitated.”
Judge Carl Harrison told Griffiths: “You had images of children being raped and you are also in breach of a suspended sentence.
“Only a custodial sentence can be justified.”
He sent him to prison for 58 weeks.
The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2034.
Griffiths will have to pay a £156 victim surcharge following his release.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article