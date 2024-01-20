Paedophile Lee Griffiths, 38, from Blaina was jailed after Newport Crown Court heard he had watched child abuse films on a cracked iPad.

The victims were aged between eight and 12 and he had sent a message to a contact online that he wanted “dirtier” material.

The defendant had also told that person: “Jail time would be worth it”.

Speaking about one of the movies, prosecutor Christopher Evans said: “There was pain visible on the face of one girl.”

Griffiths pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

He had five category A images – the most serious kind – and these included three videos and two photographs.

There were three category B images, one video and two photographs, and two category C images with both being films.

Griffiths also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence by committing the offences.

The defendant had been handed a prison sentence of eight weeks, suspended for two years, in March 2022 after he was convicted of the battery of an ex-partner.

He had no previous convictions for any sex offences.

Paul Hewitt representing Griffiths said: “There is no evidence of him search for the images – he was sent them.

“The defendant can work with probation on a sex offender programme.

“He is someone who can be rehabilitated.”

Judge Carl Harrison told Griffiths: “You had images of children being raped and you are also in breach of a suspended sentence.

“Only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

He sent him to prison for 58 weeks.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2034.

Griffiths will have to pay a £156 victim surcharge following his release.