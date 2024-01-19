- Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Stow Park Crescent in Newport. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.
- The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
- The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
- Those travelling in the area are advised to find alternative routes.
