By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on Stow Park Crescent in Newport. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.
  • The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
  • The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
  • Those travelling in the area are advised to find alternative routes.

