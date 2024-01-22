Bupa Dental Care Gaer in Gaer Road has taken the "very difficult decision" to close on Thursday, February 29.

Patients of the practice have been receiving letters confirming the surgery’s closure.

The news has come as a shock to many as NHS dentists and dental practitioners are stretched with many unable to take on more patients for months or years at a time.

The Argus has obtained a copy of the letter which reads: "We’ve made this difficult decision as unfortunately we’re unable to offer patients the level of service they need".

The letter goes on to say: "Appointments due to take place before February 29 will go ahead as planned unless we contact you to say otherwise. Any appointments scheduled after this date will be cancelled.

"Patients currently having treatment will be contacted ‘to book any final treatments required."

Confirming the closure, Sharon Drury, regional operations director at Bupa Dental Care, said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to close this practice.

“We’ve been working closely with NHS Wales to explore ways to continue patient care elsewhere, though sadly, despite our best efforts, this hasn’t been possible.”

The dentist wants to "reassure patients that the practice is currently open as usual and are writing to all patients with information on what’s happening and what it means for them".