Data from Round Our Way, published this month, suggests that 2023 saw the number of potholes increase by a record level, by more than 80 per cent - the highest ever reported rates of potholes across the three local authorities.

Figures show that since 2018, 9,838 potholes were recorded in Newport, Caerphilly, and Torfaen.

Micheal Enea, a political blogger from Newport, has been affected by potholes which caused damage to the tires on his car.

He said: “I have had a lot of feedback on potholes from residents across Newport, this year is probably the worst ever.

"My car hit a pothole in Caerleon in December, and I had to get my tyre changed at the cost of £60, luckily there was no damage to the suspension.

“Rather than continually patching over potholes with infilled tarmac, the council seriously needs to start re-laying whole roads.”

The conditions that lead to potholes include water, traffic and freeze-thaw cycles. This can be made worse by extreme weather due to climate change and last year the UK recorded its hottest June on record, followed by its sixth wettest July.

In October Storm Babet brought torrential rain across to parts of the country, followed by November’s snow and ice. Meanwhile, investment in road repairs has been failing.

Amount of potholes in Newport has increased by 180.48% over the past year. Picture: @maxparkerphoto (Image: @maxparkerphoto)Research from the Local Government Association has found that national cuts to council funding mean the UK now spends less on local road repairs than many other major countries including France, the US and Japan.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We take road safety seriously and inspection and maintenance is carried out regularly.

“We have increased work to repair surfaces that have deteriorated and are investing in new materials, construction techniques and preventative measures that will increase the durability and lifespan of our road network.”

Round Our Way are working to focus on the climate debate on people's everyday lives and experiences with potholes

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way, a not-for-profit organisation working to focus the climate debate on people’s everyday experiences and concerns, added:

“Potholes are the bane of many of our lives and put drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians at risk of serious injury. The weather extremes that climate change brings are sadly creating many more of them at a time when cuts mean repairs are already not keeping up.

“No one should have to risk injury or breakdown to get from A to B locally. More investment is needed in repairs and new materials, but we also need politicians to get serious about tackling the climate change that is increasingly causing potholes in the first place.”

Newport City Council and Torfaen County Borough Council were approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: “The increase in potholes and other defects in the carriageway are caused by a variety of reasons but are particularly problematic following periods of heavy rain and cold winter weather.”

“The council works hard with limited resources to address such defects thanks to its responsive repair programme, and we will continue to invest in improving our highway network for the travelling public.”