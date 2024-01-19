HM Coroner Paul Bennett today, Friday, opened the inquest into the death of seven-year-old Louis Linse who died at an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, on Wednesday, January 10.

Coroner’s Officer PC Carrie Sheridan told the inquest that police received a 999 call at 10.44 on Wednesday, January 10 reporting the suspected death of a child at an address at Upper Market Street.

The child in question was seven-year-old Louis Linse.

He was taken to Withybush Hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services and medical staff at the hospital, he was pronounced dead at midday.

Mr Bennet heard that a post mortem has been carried out at the University of Wales, Cardiff by Dr John Williams. The results of this is currently awaited.

Police are carrying out a full investigation with ongoing enquiries.

Mr Bennet adjourned the inquest pending the result of the police investigation.

“I convey my condolences to the wider family and say how sorry I am for the tragic circumstances of the death that has been reported to me,” he said.

He said that the inquest would be resumed if appropriate at a later date.

As our sister title the Western Telegraph previously reported, Papaipit Linse, 42, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Tuesday, January 16, accused of murdering a child on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.

Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the hearing to February 27 and ordered that a psychiatric report is to be prepared after Linse’s defence counsel raised concerns over she was fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

He remanded Linse in custody until that time.