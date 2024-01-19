Lewis Elliot, 30, was in his room on a ward that housed 17 resident rooms at Llandough Hospital, when at 11pm, on September 29, 2021, he started a fire, piling up blankets and papers in front of the door.

When staff eventually gained access to the room they were confronted by waist-high flames.

During sentencing at Newport Crown Court on January 19, Judge Daniel Williams, described one “brave” member of staff rescuing Elliot, who was sitting on his bed, from the room.

Elliot admitted to starting the fire in police interview in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to a charge of arson at Cardiff Crown Court in October 2023.

In mitigation, it was explained Elliot had suffered a long history of mental illness and while his actions were deemed dangerous, there was said to be “little risk of real harm done” due to the fire being lit in a setting, namely a hospital, which has many safety procedures in place.

However, Judge Williams countered this, saying there was a risk of serious physical harm not least by the fact the fire was lit so late in the evening.

Elliot started the fire in Llandough Hospital in September 2021 (Image: Google Maps)

On sentencing, Judge Williams said: “You (Elliot) did not intend to put anyone's life in danger, but you were reckless.”

Elliot, whose address was given as Llandough Hospital, received a two-year prison sentence for which he will serve half in custody.