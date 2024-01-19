Bobby Cundick, 31, from Cwmbran told police he desperately needed cash to pay off a drug dealer after racking up debts.

The defendant went into his mother’s bedroom and stole sentimental and valuable items from her jewellery box over several weeks.

Cundick took jewellery worth thousands of pounds and sold them at the ReGenerate store in Cwmbran.

As well as her wedding and engagement rings, they also included an £800 gold chain, a medal and coins.

She had given father-of-four Cundick a place to live after a relationship had broken down, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said: “This was a breach of trust and it happened over a period of weeks.

“The defendant told the police he was being threatened by a drug dealer called Dean.

“He said he was threatened with his life because of debts.”

Mr Davies added: “His mother has said she feels sick to the stomach at the thought of her son stealing from her.

"She describes herself as feeling traumatised."

Cundick pleaded guilty to theft between April 1, 2023 and May 28, 2023.

He has no previous convictions.

Thomas Stanway representing him said: “There is genuine remorse.

“He is deeply ashamed of the actions he took.”

The judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans told the defendant: “This was a callous crime in which you have betrayed and shattered your mother.

“She had given you a place to live.”

He was jailed for nine months but that sentence was suspended for 18 months.

Cundick, now of Park Road, Pontypool, must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was ordered to pay back some of the loss his mother incurred by giving her £960 in compensation at the rate of £40 a month over the next two years.