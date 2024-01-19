More than 2,700 jobs are set to go including at operations in Port Talbot, Tata announced today, January 19. And the company also revealed 300 jobs could be impacted at Llanwern on the eastern side of Newport.

It is something coil burner John Ford said workers at the site knew could be on the cards. Today, their worst fears were confirmed.

Mr Ford, of Underwood, has worked at the site for 37 years and is fourth generation in a line of five generations of a family which has built its legacy off UK produced steel.

Mr Ford’s great-grandfather worked in the steel industry in Swansea, his grandfather, grandmother and father all worked in the steelworks in Llanwern, and most recently, Mr Ford’s son Callum, 26, was set to build his future off the high-skilled, high paid jobs at Llanwern having worked there for four years and just bought his first house.

Mr Ford junior's future looks uncertain which has devastated Mr Ford senior who said today’s gut-wrenching announcement will only impact future generations.

Mr Ford reminisced of days gone by when Llanwern employed more than 9,000 people, with every job reckoned to support four other jobs outside the industry.

In the busy mornings of old, men and women making their way to work would buy their cigarettes, milk, and bacon from local shops that have all gone now.

It is unclear how many people are currently employed at Llanwern today, but a loss of 300 will put a major dent in that workforce - and put pressure on the jobs market in and around Newport.

Mr Ford said Tata’s announcement today will impact the area further, something echoed by Reg Gutteridge, chairman of the union at Llanwern, who explained not only will the steelworkers go, the burger vans, the lorry drivers, the rail workers, the specialist companies that maintain all the equipment will all be impacted.

Tata chief executive Thachat Viswanath Narendran says the company’s “ambitious plans” will be difficult to implement, but is the right thing to do transforming the Port Talbot facility into one of Europe’s “premier centres for green steelmaking”.

Mr Ford disagreed with this, saying it doesn’t matter if they install electric arc furnaces at Port Talbot if the electricity is still being generated by fossil fuels.

He also questioned why this was happening now when UK green energy time limits were set to 2050 and Tata green energy goals set to 2045.

Mr Ford said the whole situation was handled “badly” by Tata.

In the latest joint statement released by GMB, Unite and Community at just before midday today, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said, “Unite is ready to use everything in its armoury to defend steel workers and our steel industry”.

Jessica Morden, Labour MP for Newport East said the highly-skilled workforce and their families at Llanwern will be “understandably concerned” about the future of their jobs.

Labour MS for the area John Griffiths said: "The Tata workforce in Newport will now be understandably anxious about what this could mean for them.

"I am and will continue to press the company on this - particularly around the future of the cold mill at Llanwern. The workforce needs answers."

However, it’s the words of Mr Gutteridge which echo most, insisting, despite the sad news today, the fight is not over.

“This is just the kick-off,” said Mr Gutteridge. “We have been cast adrift and we will need support from the local community, but we and our brothers and sisters in Port Talbot will fight with every last breath we’ve got.”