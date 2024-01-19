A PERSON has died at a railway station in South Wales.
British Transport Police say a person was found on the tracks at Severn Tunnel Junction railway station on January 18.
The station is located between Caldicot and Undy.
Paramedics also attended the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Severn Tunnel Junction railway station at around 10.50pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
