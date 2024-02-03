The exhibition showcases an original masterpiece The Hayes in Autumn, by award winning artist Mr Langley.

In addition to this work, visitors have the opportunity to explore a curated collection of signed prints, signed calendars, and bespoke greetings cards.

A Welsh Secret has built a reputation for offering a selection of the finest Welsh luxury products, ranging from specialist cheeses to fabulous fabrics and tweeds.

Central to the A Welsh Secret ethos is a dedicated commitment to support and elevate local businesses, providing them with a prestigious retail platform nestled in the heart of the capital city of Cardiff.

Welcoming an impressive average of 20 million visitors annually, Cardiff has long been a hub of cultural diversity and artistic expression.

However, the city had been lacking a true showcase of the very best that Wales has to offer. A Welsh Secret fills this void by not only celebrating artistic talent like that of Mr Langley but also by embracing and promoting the rich tapestry of Welsh businesses and craftspeople.

A spokesperson for A Welsh Secret said: “We’re delighted to have unveiled our gallery with Christopher Langley. Every brushstroke is a step in a journey through Wales, and you can really feel the soul of our beautiful country come alive as you step into the room. Langley’s art finds its perfect canvas with us at A Welsh Secret. We're all about elevating Welsh art and culture here, and this exhibition is a shining example.”

Christopher Langley is a contemporary artist based in Newport known for his colourful and impressionistic depictions of the Welsh landscape, including iconic structures like Castell Coch.

With a background that includes extensive world travel and exposure to various artistic styles, Langley has developed a unique perspective on his subjects. He was born in Pontypridd and lived in Cardiff before making Newport his home and setting up a studio and gallery in his residence. See more at www.christopherlangley.net

For further information about the exhibition or to explore A Welsh Secret’s exclusive collection of Welsh luxury products, please visit www.awelshsecret.co.uk