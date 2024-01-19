Daniel Jones was last seen on Water Street, Pontarddulais, near Swansea, at around 11.30pm on Monday, December 18.

The family statement went on to say: "Think about your kids and your family."

Police say they remain concerned for the welfare of Mr Jones and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Jones' family's appeal in full goes: "You are not in trouble, we are worried sick about you, please just call someone. Think about your kids and your family, your Nan is worried sick. We’ll help you – just let us know you are safe.”

What Mr Jones was last seen wearing in CCTV footage (Image: Gwent Police)

Chief Inspector Jay Davies said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses and are reviewing CCTV of Daniel’s last-known locations. We appeal to anyone who has information relating to sightings or known locations of Daniel to contact us immediately.

“Several searches have taken place in the area Daniel was last seen, including the river, the site he was last captured on CCTV and grassed areas nearby.”

"Anyone who may have seen Daniel, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact us by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2300433338.

"To give information anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via this link https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form."