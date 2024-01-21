Ryan Meek took rings, earrings, watches and a bracelet worth more than £1,000 after smashing the window of a flat in the Cwmtillery area of Abertillery.

The 41-year-old broke into the property with another man called Jamie Meek, 29 - who is no relation - in a crime that was captured on CCTV.

Ryan Meek, of Commercial Street Arcade, Abertillery was jailed for two years and four months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after he was convicted of the burglary.

The offence occurred on April 7 last year when the property was empty.

Jamie Meek, originally from Liverpool and living homeless in Abertillery at the time, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was handed a community order last month after he had served the equivalent of a 14-month prison sentence after being held on remand since his arrest.