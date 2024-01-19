Stow Park Crescent, just outside Newport city centre, was closed off from just before 1pm after police were called to the scene.

Gwent Police officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

They later confirmed the crash had involved a pedestrian and one car, who is now in hospital receiving treatment.

The road has been closed off with drivers asked to find alternative routes for their journeys.

Police taped off the section of the road where the crash took place (Image: Newsquest)

Pictures captured from the scene showed an emergency services presence on the road, with police officers remaining on scene after the ambulance had left.

Officers were placed at either end of the road to assist with traffic flow and direct cars away from the scene.

Officers were placed at either end of the closure to divert cars and pedestrians away (Image: Newsquest)In a statement released just after 2.30pm, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Stow Park Crescent, Newport, at around 12.50pm on Friday 19 January.

"Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

"The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to hospital for treatment."