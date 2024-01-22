Natasha Asghar MS, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales and Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology, has backed the "remarkable charity".

Ms Asghar MS said Sparkle must get help from Welsh Government to stop the uncertainty in its future.

Natasha Asghar MS at Sparkle charity (Image: Natasha Asghar MS)

"The charity is having to review the services it provides – which includes leisure facilities so disabled children can have the same opportunities as able-bodied children. This is a result of significant and ongoing funding issues.

“Sparkle needs to raise around £750,000 every year to maintain its support and leisure services, but a drop in fundraising activities, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, now means the charity’s costs are greater than its income.

Natasha Asghar MS at Sparkle charity with children on trampoline (Image: Natasha Asghar MS)

“A review of all expenditure has already taken place and cost saving measure such as a recruitment freeze and a stop to non-mandatory training have been introduced, but that still it not enough”.

Ms Asghar MS asked the government’s business minister, Lesley Griffiths MS, whether "any support – financial or otherwise" is available.

Ms Griffiths MS said:

"We all have charities and third sector organisations within our constituencies who provide those much-needed services.

"But unfortunately, we go back to the budget position".

Ms Griffiths MS also said the Minister for Social Justice is also working with a reduced budget, just like every minister in the government. Lesley Griffiths MS

She also said:

"I would urge you to write to the Minister for Social Justice, but there would be a health warning on it that, clearly, with the current budget situation, it is very, very hard to understand where she would be able to access that funding”.

Sparkle consider the charity "an essential service to families" that access Sparkle's services.

Two children who attended Sparkle leisure centre, hugging. (Image: Sparkle Centre Facebook)

Janet Kelly, Chair of Trustees at Sparkle, has said "over 100 leisure support workers, who are highly skilled and highly trained" are employed at the charity.

"In total we have contact with over 900 families.

"Some of the children need two-to-one or one-to-one support so they can't join just any leisure centre".

Ms Kelly has announced the charity is doing a consultation which ends on Friday, February 9 2024 to assess the future of the leisure centre, purpose-built for children with disabilities and/or developmental delay.