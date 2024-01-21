The Old Black Lion in Hay on Wye has been awarded the a coveted ‘Gold Seal Winner’ at Good Food Awards 2023/24.

The Good Food Awards celebrate and acknowledge culinary excellence across the United Kingdom. Established in 2002, the Awards have earned a reputation as a respected authority in the food industry.

The awards have said that “The Gold Seal is our highest accolade that we at the Good Food Award issue and can only be attained by Good Food Award holders who have attained our award status for three consecutive years or more.”

The bitter chocolate tart with creme fraiche served at the Old Black Lion. (Image: Gillian Walton)

Gillian Walton, Joint Owner of The Old Black Lion was delighted with the awards and said: “The whole team work very hard and care about our customers and service provided.

“It is testament to this effort and passion for what we do that we receive recognition for another year. Everyone has worked together to gain this award and we are all delighted.”

This is just the latest award this highly decorated pub has picked up having also previously been awarded two AA Rosette restaurant and four-star AA accommodation as well as being finalists in the prestigious 2023 National Pub & Bar Awards.

James Walton, joint owner of The Old Black Lion said the latest award came despite having a changeover in staff last year.

“We have established a new team in the Kitchen that carries on our standards and ethos. We were fortunate the retiring Head Chef and Sous Chef handed over the baton to our New Head Chef Andy Martin a month before they left,” said Mr Walton. “This allowed for Andy to understand the expectations of our customers, along with allowing him to bring his own passion and skills to the kitchen.

“We recruited a new Sous Chef and New Junior chef to complete the team. The reviews we have been getting about our new menus reflect the continued quality and level of service we are all proud of.”

Mr and Mrs Walton have said the pub prides itself on using “local producers and companies wherever possible to help boost the local economy and promote the wonderful things Hay-on-Wye and surrounding areas has to offer”.

The inn is believed to trace back as early as the 13th century, although the current building is mainly 17th century and took its name from the ‘Lion Gate’; the original walled entry to Hay on Wye.