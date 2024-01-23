Emma Winsborrow is set to take over a local Slimming World group in Ringland after joining a group in St Julians four years ago.

The mum of three joined the group at St Julian’s Parish Church Hall after feeling unhappy with her weight of 13 stone, 12 pounds.

She said: “Like a lot of slimmers, I tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets, but they were never sustainable and I was tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life.

“I joined Slimming World because I was a little upset about how I felt inside. I wouldn’t look in the mirror and only wore certain clothes to hide my weight but when I joined my group it never felt like I was on a diet.

Before and after joining Slimming World four years ago. Picture: Emma Winsborrow (Image: Emma Winsborrow)Mrs Winsborrow told the South Wales Argus that she couldn’t believe the freedom that the diet allowed compared to other diets.

She added: “The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I‘d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.”

Now she swaps the takeaways, McDonald’s, and chocolate with healthier meals from the Slimming World range.

“Chocolate was my biggest downfall along with a Chinese or Indian. I still have chocolate but I switched to the Hi-fi bars which are three syn's as opposed to a normal bar of chocolate which would be nine syns.” She said.

“The kids still have McDonalds, but I don’t as I don’t enjoy them anymore, instead of going out to buy an Indian I would go out and get one of the slimming world chicken tikka meals which is delicious.

“Now I take a snack box to work with chopped carrots, cucumber slices, little baby bell blues, pickled onions and grapes and I feel so much more confident than before.”

Emma will start her consultancy when she takes over the Slimming World group at Ringland Labour Club every Monday at 7pm from January, 29.