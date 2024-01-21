It was a disappointing end to 2023 for chocolate lovers.

First Nestle announced the discontinuation of Caramac and Animal Bars in November.

In the same month, Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Cadbury fans then, in the lead-up to Christmas, made the horrifying discovery that there were no Orange Creme chocolates in Roses tubs.

Easter chocolates, including from Cadbury, have already begun hitting shelves in stores across the UK. (Image: PA)

But their luck seems to be turning around with the recent release of new bars and the return to UK stores of Easter eggs/treats and discontinued favourites.

"Heavenly" Cadbury dessert returns to UK shelves ahead of Easter

Cadbury's Creme Eggs are always a popular chocolate choice in the lead-up to Easter and fans of the treat have been spoiled for choice this year.

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted Creme Eggs in B&M stores as early as November 2023.

A new Creme Egg chocolate bar was also released in the lead-up to Christmas.

Now another popular Creme Egg treat has returned to stores across the UK in time for Easter.

The limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg Pots of Joy have returned to UK supermarkets including Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Sainsbury.

Cadbury Creme Egg Pots of Joy are described as a "smooth and creamy dessert with Cadbury melted chocolate and a layer of gooey playfulness".

Newfoodsuk made the discovery in a Sainsbury's store recently, posting a picture of the find to Facebook and Instagram.

The post had shoppers going crazy and rushing to their local stores in an attempt to get their hands on a pack of the Creme Egg desserts.

One person, commenting on the Newfoodsuk post, said: "Look at this heavenly scran."

Another commented: "had a few yumy."

While a third person added: "omg I need these."