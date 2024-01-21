Grants of up to £2,400 are available until the end of March under the Newport Warm Spaces project, organised by GAVO and the city council.

Around 6,300 people attended warm hubs during a similar scheme in the city last winter.

The grants are open to organisations offering a “safe, welcoming and comfortable environment” for people who may be struggling to heat their homes or feeling isolated.

City council leader Jane Mudd said she “would like to thank all the community organisations who are running these invaluable sessions for residents”.

“This is just one of the ways that we are supporting organisations and residents during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis”, she added, noting help for food banks, holiday activities for families, and leisure memberships for carers.

To date, 16 grants have been awarded as part of this year’s Newport Warm Spaces scheme, and more than £35,000 has been allocated to groups taking part.

That follows 21 grants handed out last year to groups who delivered 448 sessions, attended by more than 6,300 people.

Debbie Harvey, the cabinet member for community wellbeing, said it was “fantastic to see such a great range of provision for residents”.

“They are all offering a warm welcome and much more besides,” Cllr Harvey added. “They are at the heart of their communities and I’m pleased that we have been able to use [UK Government] Shared Prosperity Fund money to help them make such a difference to residents who may be struggling with their finances or isolation.”

Organisations can apply before March 31 for a grant of up to £2,400 to help provide a warm space.

Visit the GAVO website at www.gavo.org.uk/post/funding-for-newport-warm-spaces for more information.

There is also information on warm spaces in Newport on the city council’s website at www.newport.gov.uk/en/Support-and-Advice/Warm-welcome-sessions.aspx