On Friday Tata announced the two blast furnaces at Port Talbot would be closed, with 3,000 people to lose their jobs, including around 300 at Llanwern.

Now, trade unions have stepped up warnings of industrial action in response to the announcement, while Welsh secretary David Davies has pointed the finger at the Welsh Government, claiming it has "not lifted a finger to save jobs at Tata".

Meanwhile, employees at Llanwern are being offered support and advice by Newport City Council.

Speaking on Friday council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “This is another devastating blow for an industry that once provided high-quality employment opportunities and was so important to the economy of Newport and South Wales.

“Residents who work in Llanwern and Port Talbot now face yet another period of uncertainty while waiting to find out how today’s announcement will affect them. Our thoughts are with them and their families at this worrying time.

“We understand Tata has not made any final decisions about Llanwern and hope they will reconsider cutting more jobs in the city.

“Our work and skills team will be available to offer advice and support to residents who are facing redundancy at either Llanwern or Port Talbot when it is needed.”

On Friday first minister Mark Drakeford said he had requested to speak with prime minister Rishi Sunak about the news, but was told he was "not available".

But the UK Government's Welsh secretary David Davies, who is also MP for Monmouth, accused the Welsh Government of failing workers at Tata.

Writing on X - formerly Twitter - he said: "Welsh Labour have not lifted a finger to save jobs at Tata. They’ve not put a penny in, despite splashing millions on more politicians and 20mph blanket speed limits.

"The actions of the UK Government have saved 5,000 jobs, which is 5,000 more than would have been saved if it had been left to the Labour party.

"Those who have sadly lost their jobs will be shocked to see Labour just sniping from the sidelines today, having done nothing to save their jobs over many months.

"Before 10am this morning I offered to speak to the first minister which he has yet to respond to. Labour are too busy playing politics to put the interests of Wales first."

Unions representing the steel industry have said they will consult workers on how to respond to Friday's news.

Alun Davies, national officer at the Community union said on Saturday members felt "incredibly let down by Tata"

“Tata’s actions make a mockery of their so-called values, we’re not going to accept it and we will be consulting our members on how we proceed including the potential of industrial action," he said.

Unite’s Wales secretary Peter Hughes said: “Our members are angry and frustrated and will do anything to preserve steel making at Port Talbot, including taking industrial action.”