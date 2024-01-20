The Rise up for Palestine rally took place today, January 20, in Newport city centre. Meeting outside the civic centre, it was organised by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion Newport, Stand Up for Palestine and the Stop the War.

Chanting "we are not going to stop speaking for Palestine" a large group of campaigners marched to Gilligan's Island by Cardiff Road.

The protestors waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans including ‘free Palestine’ 'end genocide' and called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

UK weapons kill banner (Image: Newsquest)

A large banner that led the march read: "UK weapons kill".

Rebecca Vaughan, chairwoman of Newport's Palestine Solidarity Campaign, made a speech before the march, in which she said: "We are calling for a ceasefire and we have been waiting for this for 107 days and counting.

The campaigners marched to Gilligan's Island by Cardiff Road (Image: Newsquest)

"We need to save lives, need a ceasefire as it is the first step for immediate peace.

"We need to end complicity and we have launched the 'No Gwent in Genocide' campaign."

The Rise up for Palestine rally in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

The last Palestinian march in Newport took place on October 28 which attracted around 1,000 people.

Cerys, a campaigner, said: "We are here because we are disgusted at the complicity.

"Everyday we are seeing on our social media that this war is happening and we want peace."

Campaigners Emily and Cerys held placards that read 'ceasefire now' (Image: Newsquest)

Whilst, Emily a fellow campaigner, said: "It is really important to show that we do not support these horrific acts."

Police lined the streets but kept a respectful difference and many roads were cordoned off to allow the rally to take place.

Zahid Noor, Secretary for Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign group said: This rally and march is to call for two things. Firstly, an immediate and permanent ceasefire as the first step to prevent further loss of life.



"Secondly, we call for an end to the UK's complicity in Israel’s violence including an end to the UK Israel arms trade. We can start this right here in Gwent with the Greater Gwent Pension fund. We want no Gwent in Genocide."

A choir attended the march who had been singing every year since 2001 to raise money for Palestine.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Senedd Member for South Wales East, made a speech at the end of the rally, he said: "We want to see an end to the bloodshed.

Stop arming genocide banner (Image: Newsquest)

"We want peace, peace shouldn't be a controversial thing to demand.

"I don't mean a temporary ceasefire, I mean a permanent ceasefire.

"My message to you all is to keep going, we take strength for a better future."