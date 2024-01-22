Led by Monmouth Town Council, the community art project will transform both the subway and underpass of the A40 near the Wye Bridge into two art murals.

It has been handed the funding from the Wye Valley National Landscape's Sustainable Development Fund.

The plan includes turning the pedestrian subway into an "underwater experience", displaying the River Wye as if it were at full health with water-crowfoot and salmon, which are rapidly declining.

The underpass, which is bigger, will portray the habitat "above ground" and will show off Monmouthshire's rich history, such as Tintern Abbey and the Kymin, as well as the local wildlife.

Town Councillor Rachel Jupp, who is running the project, said: "It's an exciting boost for the town to get this funding."

Cllr Catherine Fookes, who spearheaded the funding application to the Sustainable Development Grant, said: "The two walkways are in dire need of a transformative facelift.

"Children and young people walk to and from school via these walkways, so we look forward to working with them to brighten up this space and make it safer, which will also deter graffiti vandalism."