The fire at Bridgend Industrial Estate broke out at about 8.30pm on Friday, January 19, with firefighters battling through the night to put out the flames.

The fire was fully extinguished by 8am this morning, and police have said investigations will begin as soon as it is safe to do so.

The building was safely evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

Road closures remain in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, especially with the forecast high winds.

Efforts have also begun to enable neighbouring premises to resume business as usual when the area is secure.

A 25-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been taken to Queen’s Road police station where he is being questioned.

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone with any information concerning this incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2400022352.